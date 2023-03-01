2 hours ago - News

ReConnect Rondo gets $2 million federal grant to explore land bridge over I-94

Torey Van Oot

A rendering of the street-level view. Image courtesy of ReConnect Rondo.

A St. Paul nonprofit working to reconnect the Rondo neighborhood by building a land bridge over I-94 is getting a $2 million boost from the federal government.

Driving the news: ReConnect Rondo is getting the cash as part of a new federal grant program meant to help restore communities impacted by past transportation infrastructure decisions.

  • The funds will be used for environmental and traffic impact reviews, along with community engagement.

Zoom out: Supporters say the five-block land bridge would help "right the wrongs" of the decision to demolish parts of the predominantly Black neighborhood to make way for the interstate in the 1950s and 60s.

The bottom line: While supporters and local officials celebrated the news as an important step in the process, much more funding will be needed to make it a reality.

A look at where the land bridge would go. Image courtesy of ReConnect Rondo
