The surplus is set: Here's what it means for Minnesota's budget

The budget debate at the Minnesota State Capitol is about to heat up.

Why it matters: While Gov. Tim Walz and DFL legislative leaders are aligned on many overarching policy goals — like more money for schools — the devil is in the details.

And those details will need to be worked out in the coming months, ahead of a summer deadline for balancing the next two-year budget.

Driving the news: A new economic forecast showing that the state's projected surplus remains relatively stable at $17.5 billion gives lawmakers the numbers they need to finalize the state budget.

The big picture: Lawmakers have $12.5 billion left over to use for one-time spending — think rebates, capital projects and seed cash to start new programs — plus an estimated $60 billion for the two-year budget that begins in July.

What we're watching: Legislators still aren't sold on Walz's proposal to give a piece of the surplus back to taxpayers in the form of rebate checks.

Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn PArk) said Monday that while she expects tax cuts, it's still "too early to say" whether Walz's checks will make the package.

But she said there is support in her caucus for targeted relief aimed at reducing child poverty.

Plus: While Walz and other leaders oppose a total repeal of state taxes on Social Security income — they've argued for relief up until a certain income point instead — some newly elected DFL senators have pledged to make full elimination a priority.

Senate Leader Kari Dziedzic (DFL-Minneapolis) said Monday that conversations within her caucus are continuing.

Of note: When asked about proposed increases to taxes on capital gains, vehicle tabs and park entry fees, Walz indicated that he's open to discussion.

The big picture: The state's finances are in strong shape, Minnesota Department of Management and Budget commissioner Jim Schowalter said, with revenues expected to outpace spending through fiscal year 2027.

Between the lines: While tax revenues continue to exceed expectations, a dynamic that would typically cause the record surplus to grow, a new law directing state budget officials to take inflation into account when they estimate future spending washed out those gains.

What's next: Leaders are expected to release budget targets breaking down how much committee chairs can expect to spend on different areas in the coming weeks.