A mystery Minneapolis client is hiring a private yacht captain for $7,500 a month, per a job posting on household staffing site The Woodford Agency.

The April-October gig requires a minimum of five years of private yacht experience and a U.S. Coast Guard License.

Duties include driving, maintenance, cleaning and staff management.

Of note: We called The Woodford Agency to find out who the owner of the yacht is, but nobody picked up the phone.