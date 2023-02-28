1 hour ago - News
Make $7,500/month as a mystery Minneapolis client's private yacht captain
A mystery Minneapolis client is hiring a private yacht captain for $7,500 a month, per a job posting on household staffing site The Woodford Agency.
- The April-October gig requires a minimum of five years of private yacht experience and a U.S. Coast Guard License.
- Duties include driving, maintenance, cleaning and staff management.
Of note: We called The Woodford Agency to find out who the owner of the yacht is, but nobody picked up the phone.
- The agency's website says it's "discrete and professional" when handling staffing inquiries.
