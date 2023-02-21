Axios readers pick campfire or lake water as Minnesota's aroma
If Minnesota ever adopts an official state aroma, it should be the scent of a campfire or that wonderful smell of a freshwater lake, according to Axios Twin Cities readers.
Driving the news: When we learned New Mexico is trying to make roasted chile its state aroma, we asked you what our state smell should be.
- Most readers suggested campfires or lakes, but there were plenty of other great suggestions.
🚤 Mark O. and Kathy O. both had a variation on the lake smell — add in the scent of an outboard motor.
🦟 Kim K. and Stephanie both suggested bug spray, which we can't argue with.
🥘 A few, like Diane P. and Laura L., said hot dish — or to keep it more broad, Julie B. said simply cream of mushroom soup.
🌾 The smell of cooking wild rice goes back thousands of years in Minnesota, said Randy E.
🤢 Reality check: Several of you suggested Lutefisk. That's a hard no from us.
- As Don K. noted, the dried whitefish is a rumored appetite suppressant.
My thought bubble: Campfire and lake scent are both good choices, but I would go with lakes because they're what make Minnesota unique.
- As a bonus, lakes don't make your clothes smell awful the next day.
