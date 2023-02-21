Axios readers pick campfire or lake water as Minnesota's aroma

If Minnesota ever adopts an official state aroma, it should be the scent of a campfire or that wonderful smell of a freshwater lake, according to Axios Twin Cities readers.

Driving the news: When we learned New Mexico is trying to make roasted chile its state aroma, we asked you what our state smell should be.

Most readers suggested campfires or lakes, but there were plenty of other great suggestions.

🚤 Mark O. and Kathy O. both had a variation on the lake smell — add in the scent of an outboard motor.

🦟 Kim K. and Stephanie both suggested bug spray, which we can't argue with.

🥘 A few, like Diane P. and Laura L., said hot dish — or to keep it more broad, Julie B. said simply cream of mushroom soup.

🌾 The smell of cooking wild rice goes back thousands of years in Minnesota, said Randy E.

🤢 Reality check: Several of you suggested Lutefisk. That's a hard no from us.

As Don K. noted, the dried whitefish is a rumored appetite suppressant.

My thought bubble: Campfire and lake scent are both good choices, but I would go with lakes because they're what make Minnesota unique.