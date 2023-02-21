3 hours ago - Real Estate
Four-unit Hutchinson apartment complex for sale includes local movie theater
An apartment complex for sale an hour west of Minneapolis has a unique amenity — a movie theater.
What's happening: Movie buffs and real estate investors can buy four 1-bed, 1-bath "luxury suites" in downtown Hutchinson and inherit the 85-year-old, three-screen State Theatre, an independent movie theater on the building's ground floor.
- The $1,000,000 property also includes two additional retail spaces, a three-car garage and "the best popcorn around," realtor Jenna Vikse told the New York Post.
📍35 Washington Ave, Hutchinson.
Take a look:
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.