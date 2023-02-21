3 hours ago - Real Estate

The exterior of a movie theater.

State Theater was built in 1937. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate.

An apartment complex for sale an hour west of Minneapolis has a unique amenity — a movie theater.

What's happening: Movie buffs and real estate investors can buy four 1-bed, 1-bath "luxury suites" in downtown Hutchinson and inherit the 85-year-old, three-screen State Theatre, an independent movie theater on the building's ground floor.

  • The $1,000,000 property also includes two additional retail spaces, a three-car garage and "the best popcorn around," realtor Jenna Vikse told the New York Post.

📍35 Washington Ave, Hutchinson.

Take a look:

The inside of a generic apartment.
The living room in one of the apartments. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate
A bedroom with a large bed.
The complex contains four 1-bed, 1-bath units. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate.
A bathroom.
The bathroom. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate.
A rooftop deck.
The building's rooftop deck. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate.
The inside of a movie theater.
State Theatre has three screens. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate.
The concession stand. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate.
The bathrooms on the ground floor. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate.
