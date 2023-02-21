State Theater was built in 1937. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate.

An apartment complex for sale an hour west of Minneapolis has a unique amenity — a movie theater.

What's happening: Movie buffs and real estate investors can buy four 1-bed, 1-bath "luxury suites" in downtown Hutchinson and inherit the 85-year-old, three-screen State Theatre, an independent movie theater on the building's ground floor.

The $1,000,000 property also includes two additional retail spaces, a three-car garage and "the best popcorn around," realtor Jenna Vikse told the New York Post.

📍35 Washington Ave, Hutchinson.

Take a look:

The living room in one of the apartments. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate

The complex contains four 1-bed, 1-bath units. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate.

The bathroom. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate.

The building's rooftop deck. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate.

State Theatre has three screens. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate.

The concession stand. Photo courtesy of Jenna Vikse with Jane Vikse Real Estate.