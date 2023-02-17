Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of The Truesdale Team with Keller Williams Integrity Lakes

This glossy Linden Hills home with a garage wired for electric vehicle charging is asking $925,000.

It's located at 4127 Xerxes Ave. S., steps away from Lake Harriet and Linden Hills Park.

Layout: The 2,699-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with an airy, open floor plan.

Design: Bright natural light bounces off the milky paint and fresh hardwoods.

The luxe kitchen has a generous island, plus a coffee bar built into floor-to-ceiling cabinets.

Just off the dining area is a cozy three-season porch that walks out to a big backyard.

Other highlights: A vivid blue front door, spacious owner's suite and a partially covered deck that's ideal for entertaining.

Take a look around:

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of The Truesdale Team with Keller Williams Integrity Lakes

