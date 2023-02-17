1 hour ago - Real Estate

Linden Hills house with EV charging set-up asks $925K

Sami Sparber
Stone house with electric blue front door and wood trim

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of The Truesdale Team with Keller Williams Integrity Lakes

This glossy Linden Hills home with a garage wired for electric vehicle charging is asking $925,000.

Layout: The 2,699-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with an airy, open floor plan.

Design: Bright natural light bounces off the milky paint and fresh hardwoods.

  • The luxe kitchen has a generous island, plus a coffee bar built into floor-to-ceiling cabinets.
  • Just off the dining area is a cozy three-season porch that walks out to a big backyard.

Other highlights: A vivid blue front door, spacious owner's suite and a partially covered deck that's ideal for entertaining.

Take a look around:

Modern living room with neutral decor and natural light
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of The Truesdale Team with Keller Williams Integrity Lakes
bright white modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of The Truesdale Team with Keller Williams Integrity Lakes
view of kitchen with floor-to-ceiling, white cabinets
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of The Truesdale Team with Keller Williams Integrity Lakes
Dining area off the kitchen that walks out to porch
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of The Truesdale Team with Keller Williams Integrity Lakes
three-season porch with wood paneling
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of The Truesdale Team with Keller Williams Integrity Lakes
owner's bedroom with windows and wood floors
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of The Truesdale Team with Keller Williams Integrity Lakes
updated bathroom with walk-in shower
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of The Truesdale Team with Keller Williams Integrity Lakes
large backyard with deck with partial covering
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of The Truesdale Team with Keller Williams Integrity Lakes
