1 hour ago - Real Estate
Linden Hills house with EV charging set-up asks $925K
This glossy Linden Hills home with a garage wired for electric vehicle charging is asking $925,000.
- It's located at 4127 Xerxes Ave. S., steps away from Lake Harriet and Linden Hills Park.
Layout: The 2,699-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with an airy, open floor plan.
Design: Bright natural light bounces off the milky paint and fresh hardwoods.
- The luxe kitchen has a generous island, plus a coffee bar built into floor-to-ceiling cabinets.
- Just off the dining area is a cozy three-season porch that walks out to a big backyard.
Other highlights: A vivid blue front door, spacious owner's suite and a partially covered deck that's ideal for entertaining.
Take a look around:
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.