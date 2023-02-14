Steve Grove will take over as publisher and CEO of the Star Tribune after four years as commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

Why it matters: The Strib has been one of the healthiest daily papers in the country for the last 13 years under the leadership of outgoing publisher Mike Klingensmith.

State of play: Grove will be tasked with maintaining that financial health and monetizing the news organization's digital efforts.

Prior to DEED, he was founding director of Google News Lab and created YouTube's first news and politics team, according to the Star Tribune.

Between the lines: Grove was an appointee of Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, which raises questions about his influence at the state's largest paper. But he will now answer to Glen Taylor, the billionaire owner who is a former Republican state senator.