Electric boat by Minnesotan and former Tesla exec nears launch
A former Tesla executive is creating an electric luxury boat with a range of up to 150 nautical miles.
Details: The 30-foot boat will have an 800 horsepower dual motor, a solar power system, sleeping cabin and bathroom, per industry news outlet CleanTechnica.
- Price: $300,000.
Zoom in: The CEO of the Florida-based boat company, Blue Innovations Group, is John Vo, who grew up in the Twin Cities and graduated from the University of Minnesota.
- He was previously global head of manufacturing at Tesla.
What's ahead: Blue Innovations is taking reservations for the boat and expects to begin deliveries in the second quarter of 2024.
