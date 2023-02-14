A former Tesla executive is creating an electric luxury boat with a range of up to 150 nautical miles.

Details: The 30-foot boat will have an 800 horsepower dual motor, a solar power system, sleeping cabin and bathroom, per industry news outlet CleanTechnica.

Price: $300,000.

Zoom in: The CEO of the Florida-based boat company, Blue Innovations Group, is John Vo, who grew up in the Twin Cities and graduated from the University of Minnesota.

He was previously global head of manufacturing at Tesla.

What's ahead: Blue Innovations is taking reservations for the boat and expects to begin deliveries in the second quarter of 2024.