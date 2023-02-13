Vote for Twin Cities in the Axios Local pizza fight

We can't let Des Moines and its gas station pizza gain bragging rights over the Twin Cities.

What's happening: Axios Local has put together the ultimate bracket, to crown the best pizza city. Axios readers in the winning city will be invited to a pizza party.

We take on Des Moines in the first round.

Our thought bubble: We get overlooked as a pizza town, but now is our chance to boast about Black Sheep, Boludo, Wrecktangle, Punch, Slice, and of course James Beard winner Ann Kim's Pizzeria Lola and Young Joni.

How it works: Vote here — round one will close at 2pm Monday.