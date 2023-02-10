Stills from some of the videos in the Message from Our Planet exhibit. Photos: Weisman Art Museum

Plenty of new exhibits have arrived at Twin Cities museums this year. Here are three collections on display to check out now.

🪐 Message from Our Planet — Weisman Art Museum

The brand-new show was inspired by the interstellar time-capsule Voyager 1: the spacecraft with an audio-visual record of life and culture on Earth.

The 19 artists used software, video and "light-technology" to create a unique assortment of digital and electronic art about the human experience. Open through May 21, free.

🏳️‍🌈 New Science — Science Museum of Minnesota

This pop-up exhibit by a San Francisco museum shows off 23 LGBTQ+ women and gender minority scientists, a group statistically underrepresented in STEM fields. Open through March 25. $20+

If you go, stop by The Bias Among Us, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit that invites visitors to recognize (and reckon with) their implicit biases. Open through Feb. 26.

❓ /\ March 2020 (4pb) — Walker Art Center

Though New York artist and choreographer Sarah Michelson is known for performance art, the Walker commissioned an "object-based" exhibit made specifically for installation in the museum's gallery.