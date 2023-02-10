3 new Twin Cities museum exhibits to visit now
Plenty of new exhibits have arrived at Twin Cities museums this year. Here are three collections on display to check out now.
🪐 Message from Our Planet — Weisman Art Museum
The brand-new show was inspired by the interstellar time-capsule Voyager 1: the spacecraft with an audio-visual record of life and culture on Earth.
- The 19 artists used software, video and "light-technology" to create a unique assortment of digital and electronic art about the human experience. Open through May 21, free.
🏳️🌈 New Science — Science Museum of Minnesota
This pop-up exhibit by a San Francisco museum shows off 23 LGBTQ+ women and gender minority scientists, a group statistically underrepresented in STEM fields. Open through March 25. $20+
- If you go, stop by The Bias Among Us, a traveling Smithsonian exhibit that invites visitors to recognize (and reckon with) their implicit biases. Open through Feb. 26.
❓ /\ March 2020 (4pb) — Walker Art Center
Though New York artist and choreographer Sarah Michelson is known for performance art, the Walker commissioned an "object-based" exhibit made specifically for installation in the museum's gallery.
- It's now part of the permanent collection, but the exhibit is only open through April 23. $15.
