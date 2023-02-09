2 hours ago - News

Move over, Plowy McPlowFace: MnDOT unveils newest plow names

Torey Van Oot
plow

Photo: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images

The results are in for the Minnesota Department of Transportation's annual "Name a Snowplow" contest.

Driving the news: The winners were widdled down from a list of 60 finalists, the department said in a release. More than 64,000 people cast a vote.

Drumroll, please... The eight new plow names are:

  • Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)
  • Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)
  • Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)
  • Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)
  • Han Snowlo – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)
  • Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)
  • Scoop! There It Is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)
  • Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)

Go Deeper: MnDOT published the vote totals for all the finalists on its website.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more