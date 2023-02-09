2 hours ago - News
Move over, Plowy McPlowFace: MnDOT unveils newest plow names
The results are in for the Minnesota Department of Transportation's annual "Name a Snowplow" contest.
Driving the news: The winners were widdled down from a list of 60 finalists, the department said in a release. More than 64,000 people cast a vote.
Drumroll, please... The eight new plow names are:
- Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)
- Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)
- Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)
- Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)
- Han Snowlo – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)
- Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)
- Scoop! There It Is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)
- Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)
Go Deeper: MnDOT published the vote totals for all the finalists on its website.
