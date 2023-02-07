50 mins ago - Things to Do

If you're traveling to International Falls in the winter, don't miss these stops

Torey Van Oot
Bronko statue

Bronko Nagurski was big in real life, but not that big! Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

I spent last week exploring International Falls while my husband froze his behind off biking — and finishing— the Arrowhead Ultra 135.

While Voyageurs National Park and Rainy Lake make "I Falls" a popular summer destination, it's a cool (pun intended) place to visit in the winter, too.

  • Here are some of my local picks, fueled by reader recommendations!

Coffee Landing Cafe and The Library are great for coffee, breakfast and lunch. A big fireplace and lots of books make The Library extra cozy on a cold day.

🍕 A pepperoni pie from Border Bar & Pizza hit the spot. The hot wings had the perfect amount of heat.

🏈 I learned about the legendary Chicago Bears fullback Bronko Nagurski at the local museum dedicated to his career. Don't miss the football gear and memorabilia from the 1930s.

🩱Pro tip for families (or anyone who likes to swim): The local AmericInn allows non-guests to use the indoor pool for $10. We went during a weekday morning and had the whole thing to ourselves! Call for "open swim" hours.

🍸 One regret: We didn't have a chance to check out Cantilever Distillery in neighboring Ranier. It's on our list for next time!

❄️ Of note: For those looking to get outside, there are plenty of options for cross-country skiing and snowmobiling. It was a bit cold for my toddler, so we mostly stayed indoors!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more