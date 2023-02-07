Bronko Nagurski was big in real life, but not that big! Photo: Torey Van Oot/Axios

I spent last week exploring International Falls while my husband froze his behind off biking — and finishing— the Arrowhead Ultra 135.

While Voyageurs National Park and Rainy Lake make "I Falls" a popular summer destination, it's a cool (pun intended) place to visit in the winter, too.

Here are some of my local picks, fueled by reader recommendations!

☕ Coffee Landing Cafe and The Library are great for coffee, breakfast and lunch. A big fireplace and lots of books make The Library extra cozy on a cold day.

🍕 A pepperoni pie from Border Bar & Pizza hit the spot. The hot wings had the perfect amount of heat.

🏈 I learned about the legendary Chicago Bears fullback Bronko Nagurski at the local museum dedicated to his career. Don't miss the football gear and memorabilia from the 1930s.

🩱Pro tip for families (or anyone who likes to swim): The local AmericInn allows non-guests to use the indoor pool for $10. We went during a weekday morning and had the whole thing to ourselves! Call for "open swim" hours.

🍸 One regret: We didn't have a chance to check out Cantilever Distillery in neighboring Ranier. It's on our list for next time!

❄️ Of note: For those looking to get outside, there are plenty of options for cross-country skiing and snowmobiling. It was a bit cold for my toddler, so we mostly stayed indoors!