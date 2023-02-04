2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Dashfire's new bar features a banana-flavored cocktail, and it's actually good?

Audrey Kennedy
A yellow cocktail on a table.

The Whole Banana at Elusive Botanical Bar. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

I visited Elusive Botanical Bar, a new cocktail room by local spirits company Dashfire, to try a drink I expected to hate: a banana-flavored cocktail.

  • The Whole Banana ($13) features a banana rum blend, banana cordial, "green peel tincture" and a hint of lime.

My review: I've never liked banana flavoring, but Dashfire made me a fan. The drink was light and sweet like the fresh fruit, while the rum provided just the right amount of contrast.

  • Plus, there's no artificial-looking bright-yellow color. The caramel shade is reminiscent of an overripe banana, minus the brown spots.

📍1620 NE Central Ave., Ste. 152, Dock #10, Minneapolis. It's next to Tattersall's cocktail room.

