Anthony Edwards should be an NBA all star. Here's why
The NBA will announce the full rosters for its all-star game Thursday. It would be a shame if Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards isn't on the list.
Why it matters: It really doesn't. The mid-season game is silly and great players get snubbed all the time.
Yes, but: It's a good time to alert the masses that Edwards has taken a big step forward this season and is willing an injury-riddled Wolves team into playoff contention.
By the numbers: Here's what he's been doing.
- Averaging 27 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 16 January games.
- The Wolves went 11-5 during that span, even though Karl-Anthony Towns has been out with a calf injury.
- Ant has not missed a game this season, which is rare for a star player in the NBA these days.
- In addition to his thunderous dunks, he's made 500 three pointers faster than any player in NBA history.
- Oh, and he's still just 21 years old.
The intrigue: With Edwards taking over as team leader, fans will be watching to see how Towns fits back into the mix when he returns from injury.
The bottom line: Ant is the most exciting player this franchise has had since Kevin Garnett.
- Fan voters may not be aware of this yet, but coaches, who choose the all-star reserves, should get him into the game.
