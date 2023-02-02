Anthony Edwards should be an NBA all star. Here's why

Anthony Edwards is muscling the Wolves into playoff contention. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The NBA will announce the full rosters for its all-star game Thursday. It would be a shame if Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards isn't on the list.

Why it matters: It really doesn't. The mid-season game is silly and great players get snubbed all the time.

Yes, but: It's a good time to alert the masses that Edwards has taken a big step forward this season and is willing an injury-riddled Wolves team into playoff contention.

By the numbers: Here's what he's been doing.

Averaging 27 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 16 January games.

The Wolves went 11-5 during that span, even though Karl-Anthony Towns has been out with a calf injury.

Ant has not missed a game this season, which is rare for a star player in the NBA these days.

In addition to his thunderous dunks, he's made 500 three pointers faster than any player in NBA history.

Oh, and he's still just 21 years old.

The intrigue: With Edwards taking over as team leader, fans will be watching to see how Towns fits back into the mix when he returns from injury.

The bottom line: Ant is the most exciting player this franchise has had since Kevin Garnett.