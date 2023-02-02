53 mins ago - Sports

Anthony Edwards should be an NBA all star. Here's why

Nick Halter
Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards is muscling the Wolves into playoff contention. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The NBA will announce the full rosters for its all-star game Thursday. It would be a shame if Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards isn't on the list.

Why it matters: It really doesn't. The mid-season game is silly and great players get snubbed all the time.

Yes, but: It's a good time to alert the masses that Edwards has taken a big step forward this season and is willing an injury-riddled Wolves team into playoff contention.

By the numbers: Here's what he's been doing.

  • Averaging 27 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 16 January games.
  • The Wolves went 11-5 during that span, even though Karl-Anthony Towns has been out with a calf injury.
  • Ant has not missed a game this season, which is rare for a star player in the NBA these days.
  • In addition to his thunderous dunks, he's made 500 three pointers faster than any player in NBA history.
  • Oh, and he's still just 21 years old.

The intrigue: With Edwards taking over as team leader, fans will be watching to see how Towns fits back into the mix when he returns from injury.

The bottom line: Ant is the most exciting player this franchise has had since Kevin Garnett.

  • Fan voters may not be aware of this yet, but coaches, who choose the all-star reserves, should get him into the game.
