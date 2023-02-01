30 mins ago - Business

Snoop Dogg and Minnesota company partner on cereal line

Nick Halter
Snoop cereals

Photo courtesy of Broadus Foods

Snoop Dogg and Master P are teaming up on a line of cereals that will be made by Lakeville-based Post Consumer Brands.

Driving the news: The two rappers — real names Calvin Broadus and Percy Miller — are behind a food company called Broadus Foods.

  • Their first three cereals — Snoop Cereal Fruity Hoopz, Cinnamon Toasteez and Frosted Drizzlerz — will hit shelves this summer.

The local angle: Snoop and Master P approached Post about a partnership, according to a press release.

  • Post will produce the cereal and provide research and development, sales, and other supply chain support.
  • Broadus Foods will handle marketing, leveraging the stars' social media following.
