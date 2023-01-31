1 hour ago - Things to Do

Paisley Park's newest tour heads to Prince's closet

The musician Prince performing on stage.

A new and exclusive Paisley Park tour will take visitors behind the scenes into Prince's one-of-a-kind personal wardrobe —but for a hefty price.

What to expect: The 2.5 hour "Paisley Park Backstage: Fashion Experience" includes a museum "experience," an up-close look at pieces from the fashion icon's closet, an unboxing of a rare item, a photo op, a souvenir and more.

  • To add to the exclusivity, there are only four time slots; the first is Feb. 7.

Reality check: After taxes and fees, one ticket will run you $283.69.

