A new and exclusive Paisley Park tour will take visitors behind the scenes into Prince's one-of-a-kind personal wardrobe —but for a hefty price.

What to expect: The 2.5 hour "Paisley Park Backstage: Fashion Experience" includes a museum "experience," an up-close look at pieces from the fashion icon's closet, an unboxing of a rare item, a photo op, a souvenir and more.

To add to the exclusivity, there are only four time slots; the first is Feb. 7.

Reality check: After taxes and fees, one ticket will run you $283.69.