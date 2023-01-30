Twin Cities' drivers spent more than a day in traffic in 2022

Twin Cities drivers on average lost 26 hours in traffic last year, according to a new report by transportation analytics firm INRIX.

Driving the news: Traffic congestion in the Twin Cities increased 47% between 2021 and 2022 as COVID eased and more people got back out into the world.

Yes, but: Congestion is still down 46% compared to 2019, when drivers in the metro spent 52 hours in gridlock.

Context: Minnesotans love to grouse about traffic, but the INRIX report proves that we've got it pretty good. The Twin Cities ranks as the 32nd most congested metro in the U.S. (We’re the 16th largest metro by population.)