Amazon informed Minnesota state officials that it's closing its smaller Shakopee sorting center, called MSP5, where 680 people are employed.

Between the lines: Amazon has been closing smaller warehouses across the country as demand for space has subdued after the pandemic surge, per CNN.

Why it matters: The warehouse is set to close March 31. The letter makes note of possibilities for internal transfers.

What they're saying: Tyler Hamilton is organizing workers at Amazon's larger Shakopee fulfillment center on Highway 101, called MSP1.