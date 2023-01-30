1 hour ago - Business

Amazon informed Minnesota state officials that it's closing its smaller Shakopee sorting center, called MSP5, where 680 people are employed.

Between the lines: Amazon has been closing smaller warehouses across the country as demand for space has subdued after the pandemic surge, per CNN.

Why it matters: The warehouse is set to close March 31. The letter makes note of possibilities for internal transfers.

What they're saying: Tyler Hamilton is organizing workers at Amazon's larger Shakopee fulfillment center on Highway 101, called MSP1.

  • By his estimation, there's 8,000 to 10,000 Amazon warehouse workers in the Twin Cities, which means there should be plenty of vacant positions to absorb the 680 employees.
  • But with recent cuts to the company's human resources department, Hamilton said he's concerned about how Amazon will handle the layoffs and transfers.
