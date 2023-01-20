1 hour ago - News

Twin Cities snowfall surpasses normal winter levels

Sometime Thursday morning, we surpassed the normal snowfall amount for an entire winter.

Driving the news: As of noon, 52.1 inches of snow had fallen at MSP Airport, according to the National Weather Service. We average 51.2 inches in a full winter.

State of play: St. Paul declared a snow emergency on Thursday; Minneapolis did not.

  • This is St. Paul's fifth snow emergency of the winter. Minneapolis has called four.
  • In an average winter, the cities call four emergencies.

The good news: Winter is more than half over. The mid-point was Jan. 16.

