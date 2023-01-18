We've reached chapter 58 in the story of the cursed Timberwolves franchise.

What's happening: Wolves fans got an up-close look at Walker Kessler on Monday, when Utah's center scored 20 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in a win over Minnesota at Target Center.

Who is Walker Kessler, you ask: The 21-year-old rookie was one of the players the Wolves traded to Utah for Rudy Gobert. They also sent the Jazz four first-round draft picks and three other players.

State of play: Gobert has not been a good fit on the Wolves so far, and pre-season expectations of a deep playoff run seem out of reach considering the team's record of 22-23.

Nick’s thought bubble: The Wolves had a good core of young players before new general manager Tim Connelly made the trade for Gobert. It may be a bit early to call the deal a complete disaster, but it doesn't look good.

What they're saying: "There was a point in the third quarter, when Kessler was dominating on both ends, that I realized: this looks exactly like what Rudy Gobert would do in his best moments," wrote Salt Lake Tribune Jazz reporter Andy Larsen.