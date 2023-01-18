Wolves' trade for Rudy Gobert not looking good
We've reached chapter 58 in the story of the cursed Timberwolves franchise.
What's happening: Wolves fans got an up-close look at Walker Kessler on Monday, when Utah's center scored 20 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in a win over Minnesota at Target Center.
Who is Walker Kessler, you ask: The 21-year-old rookie was one of the players the Wolves traded to Utah for Rudy Gobert. They also sent the Jazz four first-round draft picks and three other players.
State of play: Gobert has not been a good fit on the Wolves so far, and pre-season expectations of a deep playoff run seem out of reach considering the team's record of 22-23.
Nick’s thought bubble: The Wolves had a good core of young players before new general manager Tim Connelly made the trade for Gobert. It may be a bit early to call the deal a complete disaster, but it doesn't look good.
What they're saying: "There was a point in the third quarter, when Kessler was dominating on both ends, that I realized: this looks exactly like what Rudy Gobert would do in his best moments," wrote Salt Lake Tribune Jazz reporter Andy Larsen.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.