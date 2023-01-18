Renderings: St. Thomas plans $175 million basketball and hockey arena
The University of St. Thomas announced a $75 million gift that will help the school build a hockey and basketball arena on campus.
Why it matters: The $175 million project will boost UST's facilities now that it's a Division I sports program and will attract bigger crowds.
Details: Planned for the university's south campus off Cretin and Grand avenues, the arena will seat 4,000 spectators for hockey and 5,000 for basketball.
- The university plans to break ground in 2024 and open the facility in fall 2025.
Of note: The $75 million gift came from Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida. Lee Anderson built New Brighton construction firm APi into a powerhouse. It was sold for $2.9 billion in 2019.
