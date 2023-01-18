23 mins ago - Sports

Renderings: St. Thomas plans $175 million basketball and hockey arena

Nick Halter
A rendering of an arena

Image courtesy of University of St. Thomas

The University of St. Thomas announced a $75 million gift that will help the school build a hockey and basketball arena on campus.

Why it matters: The $175 million project will boost UST's facilities now that it's a Division I sports program and will attract bigger crowds.

Inside look at the basketball layout
Image courtesy of University of St. Thomas

Details: Planned for the university's south campus off Cretin and Grand avenues, the arena will seat 4,000 spectators for hockey and 5,000 for basketball.

  • The university plans to break ground in 2024 and open the facility in fall 2025.

Of note: The $75 million gift came from Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida. Lee Anderson built New Brighton construction firm APi into a powerhouse. It was sold for $2.9 billion in 2019.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more