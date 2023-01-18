The University of St. Thomas announced a $75 million gift that will help the school build a hockey and basketball arena on campus.

Why it matters: The $175 million project will boost UST's facilities now that it's a Division I sports program and will attract bigger crowds.

Image courtesy of University of St. Thomas

Details: Planned for the university's south campus off Cretin and Grand avenues, the arena will seat 4,000 spectators for hockey and 5,000 for basketball.

The university plans to break ground in 2024 and open the facility in fall 2025.

Of note: The $75 million gift came from Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida. Lee Anderson built New Brighton construction firm APi into a powerhouse. It was sold for $2.9 billion in 2019.