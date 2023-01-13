Minnesota Vikings rally and ski jumping competitions: What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities

Get a head start on the long weekend with these events.

🏈 Kick off Wild Card Weekend at the Vikings Purple Fan Rally in Mall of America on Friday night, hosted by Paul Allen. Cheerleaders, the SKOL Line, and Vikings alumni Scott Studwell and Chuck Foreman will make appearances. Free.

🤼 Get ready to rumble at Wrestlepalooza, a packed night of local wrestling and rock music at First Avenue on Friday. Sold out, but there are still resale tickets starting at $50.

⛷️Watch brave souls fly 300 feet in the air at the annual Flyfest Ski Jumping Event in Bloomington on Saturday. $10, kids under 12 free.

🥵 Bring milk to North Loop for Hot Onesie on Saturday, a hot sauce challenge similar to the popular Youtube talk show. Competitors will attempt to eat wings covered in increasingly spicier sauce. Wearing onesies is encouraged. Free.

🪛 Repair your wobbly chairs, broken zippers, torn jeans and more at the Minnesota Tool Library's Fix-In in Minneapolis on Sunday. Experts are on hand to help and tools are provided. Free.

🎣 Learn how to ice fish with the help of Bloomington Parks and Recreation staff on Sunday and Monday. All ages are allowed and equipment is provided. $10.

🏆 Compete for the Can Can Cup at the Plaid Pants Invitational in St. Paul on Sunday. Teams of four will putt through Can Can Wonderland's mini golf course for a chance to win the $400 grand prize. $40 each.