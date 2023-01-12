The city of Minneapolis is switching mobile parking payment app providers.

Why it matters: The city's current provider, ParkMobile, became widely used, with 3.7 million transactions last year, according to a staff report. That's about 65% of parking payments in the city.

Driving the news: On Monday a city committee approved a 5-year, $5 million contract with Flowbird to provide a parking payment app.

Flowbird also supplies fare vending machines for Metro Transit's rapid bus stations.

Be smart: The current contract with ParkMobile is up at the end of March, so be ready to make the switch.