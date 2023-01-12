2 hours ago - News

Minneapolis getting new mobile parking app

Nick Halter
Illustration of a pattern of parking signs.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

The city of Minneapolis is switching mobile parking payment app providers.

Why it matters: The city's current provider, ParkMobile, became widely used, with 3.7 million transactions last year, according to a staff report. That's about 65% of parking payments in the city.

Driving the news: On Monday a city committee approved a 5-year, $5 million contract with Flowbird to provide a parking payment app.

Be smart: The current contract with ParkMobile is up at the end of March, so be ready to make the switch.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more