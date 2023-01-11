Meet "Faribo Frosty," Faribault's 20-foot-tall snowman

Meet Faribo Frosty, a 20-foot-tall snowman that’s become a beloved tradition and photo op near downtown Faribault.

Homeowner Andy Hoisington and his crew spend several weekends and hundreds of hours each year building Frosty. The snowman will likely be up until May, his son Jacob told Axios.

📍Visit: The corner of 1st St. NW & 3rd Ave. NW, Faribault. Or, scroll #faribofrosty on Instagram.