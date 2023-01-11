1 hour ago - Things to Do
Meet "Faribo Frosty," Faribault's 20-foot-tall snowman
Meet Faribo Frosty, a 20-foot-tall snowman that’s become a beloved tradition and photo op near downtown Faribault.
- Homeowner Andy Hoisington and his crew spend several weekends and hundreds of hours each year building Frosty. The snowman will likely be up until May, his son Jacob told Axios.
📍Visit: The corner of 1st St. NW & 3rd Ave. NW, Faribault. Or, scroll #faribofrosty on Instagram.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.