1 hour ago - Things to Do

Meet "Faribo Frosty," Faribault's 20-foot-tall snowman

Audrey Kennedy
A 20 foot tall snowman.

Faribo Frosty. Photo courtesy of Jacob Hoisington

Meet Faribo Frosty, a 20-foot-tall snowman that’s become a beloved tradition and photo op near downtown Faribault.

  • Homeowner Andy Hoisington and his crew spend several weekends and hundreds of hours each year building Frosty. The snowman will likely be up until May, his son Jacob told Axios.

📍Visit: The corner of 1st St. NW & 3rd Ave. NW, Faribault. Or, scroll #faribofrosty on Instagram.

