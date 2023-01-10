Minnesota company rolls out fully electric fire truck

The fire truck of the future is made in Minnesota.

Driving the news: Rosenbauer, an Austrian fire equipment manufacturer with a plant in Chisago County, has rolled out what it says is the first fully operational electric fire truck in the U.S.

Why it matters: Electric engines cut down on greenhouse gas emissions and can help local governments meet EV fleet goals.

Supporters say the models are safer for responders because they are quieter and may help departments save money over time.

Zoom in: A demo on display at the State Capitol Monday includes all the trappings of a traditional truck, including a water tank, pump hose and siren. The battery carries about 2 hours of charge.

The catch: The truck costs between $1.6 million and $1.8 million, which can be twice as much as the average engine, Rosenbauer America president Mark Fusco told reporters.

He said that upfront cost is the biggest barrier for local governments.

State of play: The Los Angeles Fire Department added one of Rosenbauer's trucks to its fleet last year, becoming the first major city to use an electric version.

While the trucks are not yet in use in Minnesota, Fusco said the company has letters of intent from a number of other cities in the U.S. and Canada, including Miami and Nashville.

What to watch: DFL Gov. Tim Walz said his budget will seek to give local government flexibility to spend public safety dollars on tools such as electric trucks to incentivize purchases.

"The entire country will move to these," he said. "And by the time our grandchildren are our age, this will be every fire truck."

Go deeper: Look inside the truck via our Instagram.