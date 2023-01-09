Cook like a Twin Cities chef with recipes from Ann Kim, Yia Vang and more
Hungry home chefs can enjoy meals from the Twin Cities' top chefs, without the cost or hassle of going out to eat.
State of play: Many local restaurateurs have shared recipes with cooking sites and local outlets over the years. We searched far and wide to compile a list of options sure to suit a range of tastes and cooking abilities.
Pro tip: Some of these recipes are on sites that have a paywall. A number of local chefs, including Gavin Kaysen and Justin Sutherland, have published full cookbooks that can be checked out from local libraries.
🍕 Ann Kim (Young Joni, Sooki & Mimi): Pizza dough via Minnesota Monthly and kimchi fried rice via Local Crate on YouTube.
🥚 Gavin Kaysen (Mara, Demi, Spoon and Stable): Pot roast via NYT Cooking and classic French omelet with French herbs via the Minnesota Daily.
🍚 Yia Vang (Union Hmong Kitchen): Tri-tip steak with tiger bite sauce, purple sticky rice, blistered green beans and more Hmong classics via Bon Appetit.
🫘 Sean Sherman (Owamni): Three sisters bowl with hominy, beans and squash, salmon with crushed blackberries and more via NYT Cooking.
🍗 Justin Sutherland (Handsome Hog): Chicken and waffles via Yahoo! Life and Hot Brown sandwich via Good Morning America.
🫔 Jorge Guzmán (Petite León): Tamales via Midwest Living and Poc Chuc, a grilled pork dish with a peppery spice, via Twin Cities Public Television.
🥞 Christina Nguyen (Hai Hai, Hola Arepa): Curry paste via Food and Wine and bánh khọt, a savory pancake-like bite, via Twin Cities Public Television.
🥃 Nick Kosevich (Mr. Paul's Supper Club, Earl Giles): Bee's Knees and Negroni cocktails via Heavy Table and spring/summer-inspired drinks via The Jason Show.
🐟 Jamie Malone (Paris Dining Club, Grand Cafe): Roasted sunchokes with brown butter-cider vinaigrette and a salt-baked whole fish via Food & Wine.
🍸 Vikre Distillery: Juniper gimlet, spruce martini and more cocktail concoctions via the Vikre website.
Weigh in: Do you have a favorite recipe written (or inspired) by a local chef? Send it our way at [email protected]
