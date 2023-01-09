Ann Kim's take on pickle pizza. We'll let you decide whether to add the pickles to her dough recipe! Photo: Netflix

Hungry home chefs can enjoy meals from the Twin Cities' top chefs, without the cost or hassle of going out to eat.

State of play: Many local restaurateurs have shared recipes with cooking sites and local outlets over the years. We searched far and wide to compile a list of options sure to suit a range of tastes and cooking abilities.

Pro tip: Some of these recipes are on sites that have a paywall. A number of local chefs, including Gavin Kaysen and Justin Sutherland, have published full cookbooks that can be checked out from local libraries.

🍕 Ann Kim (Young Joni, Sooki & Mimi): Pizza dough via Minnesota Monthly and kimchi fried rice via Local Crate on YouTube.

🥚 Gavin Kaysen (Mara, Demi, Spoon and Stable): Pot roast via NYT Cooking and classic French omelet with French herbs via the Minnesota Daily.

🍚 Yia Vang (Union Hmong Kitchen): Tri-tip steak with tiger bite sauce, purple sticky rice, blistered green beans and more Hmong classics via Bon Appetit.

🫘 Sean Sherman (Owamni): Three sisters bowl with hominy, beans and squash, salmon with crushed blackberries and more via NYT Cooking.

🍗 Justin Sutherland (Handsome Hog): Chicken and waffles via Yahoo! Life and Hot Brown sandwich via Good Morning America.

🫔 Jorge Guzmán (Petite León): Tamales via Midwest Living and Poc Chuc, a grilled pork dish with a peppery spice, via Twin Cities Public Television.

🥞 Christina Nguyen (Hai Hai, Hola Arepa): Curry paste via Food and Wine and bánh khọt, a savory pancake-like bite, via Twin Cities Public Television.

🥃 Nick Kosevich (Mr. Paul's Supper Club, Earl Giles): Bee's Knees and Negroni cocktails via Heavy Table and spring/summer-inspired drinks via The Jason Show.

🐟 Jamie Malone (Paris Dining Club, Grand Cafe): Roasted sunchokes with brown butter-cider vinaigrette and a salt-baked whole fish via Food & Wine.

🍸 Vikre Distillery: Juniper gimlet, spruce martini and more cocktail concoctions via the Vikre website.

Weigh in: Do you have a favorite recipe written (or inspired) by a local chef? Send it our way at [email protected]