Open Arms of Minnesota expands to St. Paul. Here's how to help

Did you get a warm, fuzzy feeling helping neighbors during the snowstorm? Keep the good vibes going by volunteering this winter.

Driving the news: After four decades in Minneapolis, nonprofit Open Arms of Minnesota just opened a second kitchen and facility in St. Paul to serve over 1.5 million meals to Minnesotans in need.

Why it matters: Many people volunteer during the holidays, but help is needed all year round. Open Arms' expansion means more Minnesotans can receive care and more volunteers can make a difference.

How it works: The nonprofit works with registered dietitians to create free, medically-tailored healthy meals for people with life-threatening illnesses. Everything is made at Open Arms' facilities and delivered to the recipient's door.

Options include heart-healthy meals, easy-to-chew foods, flavor-neutral menus for those in chemotherapy and much more.

Open Arms also grew its shipping program during the pandemic, sending 4,000 to 5,000 meals a week to people in Greater Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Reality check: While need has skyrocketed, particularly during the pandemic when more people were homebound, volunteer numbers have dropped.

In 2019, Open Arms had around 8,000 annual volunteers. It's now down to 3,600, though the organization did add more full-time staff, CEO Leah Hébert Welles tells Axios.

What to expect: Volunteers prepare, package, and portion food with kitchen staff — no culinary skills necessary — or deliver meals across the metro. Anyone age 8 and up can sign up for two-hour shifts.

What she's saying: "All our food goes out within a few days. You leave feeling accomplished and knowing you made an immediate difference in someone's life," Hébert Welles said.

What's next: The new facility is open now for volunteers and will host an open house on Feb. 4.