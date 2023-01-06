Open Arms of Minnesota expands to St. Paul. Here's how to help
Did you get a warm, fuzzy feeling helping neighbors during the snowstorm? Keep the good vibes going by volunteering this winter.
Driving the news: After four decades in Minneapolis, nonprofit Open Arms of Minnesota just opened a second kitchen and facility in St. Paul to serve over 1.5 million meals to Minnesotans in need.
Why it matters: Many people volunteer during the holidays, but help is needed all year round. Open Arms' expansion means more Minnesotans can receive care and more volunteers can make a difference.
How it works: The nonprofit works with registered dietitians to create free, medically-tailored healthy meals for people with life-threatening illnesses. Everything is made at Open Arms' facilities and delivered to the recipient's door.
- Options include heart-healthy meals, easy-to-chew foods, flavor-neutral menus for those in chemotherapy and much more.
- Open Arms also grew its shipping program during the pandemic, sending 4,000 to 5,000 meals a week to people in Greater Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Reality check: While need has skyrocketed, particularly during the pandemic when more people were homebound, volunteer numbers have dropped.
- In 2019, Open Arms had around 8,000 annual volunteers. It's now down to 3,600, though the organization did add more full-time staff, CEO Leah Hébert Welles tells Axios.
What to expect: Volunteers prepare, package, and portion food with kitchen staff — no culinary skills necessary — or deliver meals across the metro. Anyone age 8 and up can sign up for two-hour shifts.
What she's saying: "All our food goes out within a few days. You leave feeling accomplished and knowing you made an immediate difference in someone's life," Hébert Welles said.
What's next: The new facility is open now for volunteers and will host an open house on Feb. 4.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.