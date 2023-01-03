33 mins ago - News

It's raining cats and dogs (named Luna) in Minneapolis

Torey Van Oot
An image of a white and gray cat.

Audrey's friend's kitty is named Luna. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Luna was the most popular name among dogs and cats licensed in Minneapolis in 2022, per Minneapolis Animal Care & Control.

Zoom out: The city processed 11,000 dog and cat licenses last year. A record 840 animals were adopted out by the agency.

Zoom in: Bella, Charlie, Lucy and Max rounded out the top five most popular dog names, while Milo, Oliver, Oscar and Chloe trailed Luna for felines.

🙃 1 fun thing to go: See if your name is most popular for a pet or a human via The Washington Post.

