33 mins ago - News
It's raining cats and dogs (named Luna) in Minneapolis
Luna was the most popular name among dogs and cats licensed in Minneapolis in 2022, per Minneapolis Animal Care & Control.
Zoom out: The city processed 11,000 dog and cat licenses last year. A record 840 animals were adopted out by the agency.
Zoom in: Bella, Charlie, Lucy and Max rounded out the top five most popular dog names, while Milo, Oliver, Oscar and Chloe trailed Luna for felines.
🙃 1 fun thing to go: See if your name is most popular for a pet or a human via The Washington Post.
