LynLake Brewery's uncertain future

Minneapolis granted a Wisconsin brewery liquor licenses for the building currently housing LynLake Brewery, but no one from either company will say what's happening to the existing south Minneapolis taproom.

Driving the news: Oliphant Brewing of Somerset, Wis., was approved Tuesday for liquor licenses at 2934 Lyndale Ave. S, which is where LynLake currently operates.

Yes, but: LynLake and Oliphant, which both opened in 2014, haven't publicly announced any changes in ownership or expansion plans.

An owner of Oliphant declined to comment; LynLake did not respond to a request for comment.

Between the lines: LynLake posted on Instagram last week that its "Beer it Forward" board, which allows customers to buy a future beer for someone whose name is then added to the board, will be shut down on Jan. 31.

The website's calendar only lists recurring events.

What we're watching: Whether a Wisconsin-based owner will cement the building as Minneapolis' go-to Packers bar.