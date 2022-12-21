This planned parking ramp at Hennepin County Medical Center would set the stage for a hospital overhaul. Image: Courtesy of Hennepin County via city of Minneapolis

Hennepin Healthcare will soon begin a major overhaul that will reshape its downtown Minneapolis hospital campus over the next several years.

State of play: Hennepin County Medical Center consists of several concrete-heavy buildings cobbled together over eight city blocks near U.S. Bank Stadium. Hennepin County Administrator David Hough told Axios those buildings are beyond their useful life.

What's happening: Eventually, Hennepin Healthcare intends to build a new inpatient hospital tower at Eighth Street and Chicago Avenue.

But to do that it first has to shift its parking operations. Construction will start during the second half of 2023 on a 1,050-stall parking ramp on what is now a surface lot at 600 Park Ave., Hough said. The building — estimated to cost nearly $100 million — will also include a new EMS dispatch and training center.

Once that ramp is complete, Hennepin Healthcare will demolish a 1,400-stall ramp at Eighth and Chicago, making way for the hospital tower.

It will also start construction next year on an expansion of its Clinic and Specialty Center, which was completed in 2018.

Why it matters: The plan will modernize one of Minnesota's most important trauma hospitals and shrink its footprint. It will also free up prime real estate in a fast-growing area of the city.

"When we build the new inpatient tower, [we will have] the ability to take down some of those (old) buildings, repurpose (them) and really re-energize that side of Minneapolis," said Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis.

The intrigue: Hennepin Healthcare is still designing the inpatient tower, and DeCubellis couldn’t say yet what the size and bed count would be.

With pre-construction costs alone pegged between $20-25 million, it's likely to be big.

Details: The new hospital tower will also eliminate double- and triple-occupancy rooms while also adding more family rooms, DeCubellis told Axios.

The project will connect the hospital to downtown via a skyway, with a link to Thrivent Financial's new headquarters, per planning commission documents.

What's next: Bidding will begin soon on the ramp construction project. The inpatient tower would not begin construction until at least 2026, though Hough said that’s an aggressive timeline.