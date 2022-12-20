Delta Air Lines recently announced new nonstop service from Minneapolis-St. Paul to seven U.S. destinations.

State of play: Some of the flights are seasonal, others only operate a few times per week and several are a return to cities Delta previously served.

But nearly all the flights are destinations where Sun Country flies, or soon will, reports Thrifty Traveler.

Between the Lines: Sun Country is a distant second to Delta's dominance at MSP Airport, but Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker recently said his company is "trying to turn Minneapolis into a two airline market."

"If you pay with your own money, you fly with Sun Country. If you fly on a corporate contract, you fly Delta," he added.

Not so fast. Delta has responded and will begin daily service to Great Falls, Montana, in February and then to Richmond, Virginia, starting in June.

It's adding seasonal summer service to Burlington, Vermont; Harlingen, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Reno, Nevada; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The big picture: Several of these locations are outdoorsy locales, a reflection of travelers' desires to spend more time outdoors hiking and camping during the pandemic.