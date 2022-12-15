The marketplace at the former Hamm's Brewery will include local vendors. Rendering: the City of St. Paul/JB Vang Partners

St. Paul is planning to transform the former Hamm's Brewery site into a two-story marketplace and public gathering space with hundreds of affordable housing units.

Driving the news: The city announced this week that it's recommending JB Vang Partners to develop the project.

Why it matters: Supporters say the site's redevelopment will create a "vibrant" hub of community and commercial activity and bring much-needed affordable housing to the city's East Side.

Plans call for both rental units and row houses available for purchase. Prices and mix will be determined later, a city spokesperson told Axios.

What's next: The Housing and Redevelopment Authority will officially select the project's developer next month.

A city spokesperson told Axios via email that construction could start as soon as 2025.

Go Deeper: Check out the plans via the Pioneer Press.