Marketplace and housing proposed for former Hamm's Brewery site

Torey Van Oot
rendering of the marketplace planned for hamms brewery site

The marketplace at the former Hamm's Brewery will include local vendors. Rendering: the City of St. Paul/JB Vang Partners

St. Paul is planning to transform the former Hamm's Brewery site into a two-story marketplace and public gathering space with hundreds of affordable housing units.

Driving the news: The city announced this week that it's recommending JB Vang Partners to develop the project.

Why it matters: Supporters say the site's redevelopment will create a "vibrant" hub of community and commercial activity and bring much-needed affordable housing to the city's East Side.

  • Plans call for both rental units and row houses available for purchase. Prices and mix will be determined later, a city spokesperson told Axios.

What's next: The Housing and Redevelopment Authority will officially select the project's developer next month.

  • A city spokesperson told Axios via email that construction could start as soon as 2025.

Go Deeper: Check out the plans via the Pioneer Press.

Hamm's Brewery site with food trucks and a patio
A look at the planned exterior of the development, according to plans by JB Vang Partners. Rendering courtesy of City of St. Paul/JB Vang Partners
