Bill naming federal building after late U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone heads to President Biden's desk
A push to rename the Federal Building in Minneapolis after the late U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone is one step closer to reality.
Driving the news: The U.S. House passed the bill with bipartisan support Tuesday.
- The legislation, which cleared the U.S. Senate unanimously earlier this month, heads to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.
Situational awareness: The building, located at 212 Third Avenue South, houses a U.S. courthouse and offices for the Department of State's Passport Agency, the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the National Labor Relations Board.
What they're saying: "I can’t think of a better tribute to Paul’s legacy of service than a building where Minnesotans gather and get the assistance they need," U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who co-sponsored the bill, said in a statement.
