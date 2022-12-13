2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Indian grill to take over Q Fanatic spot in Minneapolis

The building formerly home to Q Fanatic BBQ in South Minneapolis will soon become the latest outpost of the growing Hyderabad Indian Grill chain.

Details: Hyderabad has locations in Fridley, Bloomington and Rochester. Its website lists the 6009 Nicollet Ave. location as "coming soon."

Flashback: Q Fanatic closed in September due to staffing shortages. It still has a Champlin restaurant.

