Indian grill to take over Q Fanatic spot in Minneapolis
The building formerly home to Q Fanatic BBQ in South Minneapolis will soon become the latest outpost of the growing Hyderabad Indian Grill chain.
Details: Hyderabad has locations in Fridley, Bloomington and Rochester. Its website lists the 6009 Nicollet Ave. location as "coming soon."
Flashback: Q Fanatic closed in September due to staffing shortages. It still has a Champlin restaurant.
