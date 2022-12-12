St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen won't run for re-election

St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen will step down instead of running for re-election next year.

Driving the news: Brendmoen, first elected in 2011, wrote in a Monday Facebook post that she is "making this early announcement to clear a path for new candidates to step up to run to represent Ward 5."

"Our community’s firm rejection of divisiveness and fear, and its clear unification around service and progress create the perfect opportunity for me to pass the torch and make room for fresh faces," she wrote.

Why it matters: Brendmoen's departure creates a void both in Ward 5 — which includes parts of the Como, North End and Payne-Phalen neighborhoods — and at the helm of the seven-member council.

Flashback: Brendmoen noted in her post that prior to her 2011 win, there was just one woman serving on the council. Today, women hold five seats.

What to watch: At least one other seat — Ward 1 — will be open in next year's city elections. Retirements by more members could create a bigger changing of the guard at the council.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.