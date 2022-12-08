The 93-year-old St. Cloud Times has been slashed down to almost nothing, leaving its central Minnesota community with minimal news coverage.

What's happening: Parent company Gannett has been laying off and buying out journalists across the country for the past four months, and that's hit the St. Cloud Times hard.

As of Wednesday, the Times listed just three journalists — all reporters — on its staff page. As recently as 2014, the newsroom had 36 employees, and just a few months ago it listed nine staff.

It also cut its Saturday print edition back in April.

Why it matters: The decline of the St. Cloud Times leaves a metro area of 200,000 people without a well-resourced news organization to watch over government and inform the public.

What they're saying: St. Cloud University department of mass communication chair Dale Zacher called the Times a "ghost newspaper, ... a shell of its former self. It is still publishing, but it is not doing anywhere near what it used to."

St. Cloud does not have any local TV stations. Radio stations WJON and KNSI have newsrooms, and there are a couple of small weekly community papers, Zacher said. Also, the Star Tribune has a St. Cloud-based reporter who writes a newsletter.

Yes, but: There's little coverage left in the way of local government meetings and features about the community, Zacher said. It's a lot of repurposed press releases and police blotters.

State Rep. Dan Wolgamott (DFL-St. Cloud) said he worries about the loss of reporters who have covered the community for years.

He said while remaining staff are "doing the best they can," the drop in resources dedicated to local coverage is "a real blow to civic engagement in our communities."

Zoom out: McLean, Va.-based Gannett owns more than 200 daily papers, including USA Today, but has been losing money in part due to a decrease in advertising spending. Gannett doesn't expect revenue to rebound until 2024, according to Poynter.

It cut hundreds of jobs in August and just recently cut hundreds more.

Of note: Axios asked Gannett how the barebones St. Cloud staff can keep producing a daily paper.