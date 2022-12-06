15 New Year’s Eve events in the Twin Cities to ring in 2023

See ya, 2022: It’s time to celebrate the new year.

Here are 15 things to add to your New Years Eve itinerary, including dance parties, fancy dinners and kid-friendly activities.

🪩 For the partier:

Check out the Beyoncé Disco party in St. Paul ('cause we like to party). Suggested dress code: Anything sparkly. $15+

Go back in time at First Avenue’s ‘80s NYE dance party, or head next door to 7th Street Entry’s ‘90s celebration. $15+

Rock until midnight at Birch’s on the Lake’s NYE party in Long Lake, starring the ‘70s Magic Sunshine Band. Tickets include a drink, party favors and champagne at midnight. $40+

🥂 For the foodie:

Enjoy a five-course dinner and a show at the Dakota in Minneapolis, with live music by jazz/blues band Davina and The Vagabonds. $140

Celebrate in style with Four Seasons restaurant Mara's five-course dinner. Includes champagne. $195

Shell out for Robbinsdale restaurant Travail’s exclusive NYE tasting menu, featuring caviar cake, wagyu and truffles. Starting at $299

🧒 For the whole family:

Count down to noon at Inver Grove Heights' indoor pool party. $8+

Bounce through Woodbury's sports center filled with inflatables, moonwalks and obstacle courses. The "new year" countdown is at 8:45pm. $12

Party on Dec. 30 at Sparklerama, a family-friendly NYE celebration with live music and crafts at the Minnesota Children’s Museum in St. Paul. $18

🎰 For those feeling lucky:

Place your bets at Minneapolis Cider Company’s Casino Night, with 17 tables of blackjack, poker and more. All games are free (no actual gambling allowed), but players can win money. $35

Bust a move at Mystic Lake Casino's NYE party, featuring live entertainment on multiple stages, champagne toasts and games all night. Free entry.

🌲 For the outdoorsy: