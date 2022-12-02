50 mins ago - News
Metro Transit's D Line starts service
The new and faster D Line bus service connecting Mall of America to Brooklyn Center begins Saturday.
Details: The 18-mile, $75 million line runs up Chicago Avenue in South Minneapolis, through downtown and onto Fremont Avenue in North Minneapolis.
Why it matters: The D Line will cut travel times by up to 25% and allow for easy boarding thanks to raised platforms with pay stations, and more bus doors.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.