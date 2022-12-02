50 mins ago - News

Metro Transit's D Line starts service

Nick Halter
People getting on a bus

Photo courtesy of Metro Transit

The new and faster D Line bus service connecting Mall of America to Brooklyn Center begins Saturday.

Details: The 18-mile, $75 million line runs up Chicago Avenue in South Minneapolis, through downtown and onto Fremont Avenue in North Minneapolis.

Why it matters: The D Line will cut travel times by up to 25% and allow for easy boarding thanks to raised platforms with pay stations, and more bus doors.

