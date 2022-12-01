2 hours ago - Politics

Pro-legal marijuana party takes a hit in midterms

Torey Van Oot
Illustration of a marijuana leaf on a background with ballot elements.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

The midterm results were a buzzkill for one of Minnesota's political parties dedicated to marijuana legalization.

Driving the news: Candidates running under the Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis banner failed to hit the 5% threshold needed to maintain major party status, Secretary of State Steve Simon announced following Tuesday's vote certification.

Why it matters: Without major party status, the group's candidates will need to collect voter signatures to appear on the ballot.

Between the lines: Candidates from both pro-legal pot parties picked up consequential shares of the vote in a number of close races in 2020. They appeared to have less of an impact this year.

What to watch: Top legislative Democrats have signaled interest in pursuing full legalization this year, though it's unclear if they have the votes to pass a bill given their narrow majority in the Senate.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more