The midterm results were a buzzkill for one of Minnesota's political parties dedicated to marijuana legalization.

Driving the news: Candidates running under the Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis banner failed to hit the 5% threshold needed to maintain major party status, Secretary of State Steve Simon announced following Tuesday's vote certification.

Why it matters: Without major party status, the group's candidates will need to collect voter signatures to appear on the ballot.

Between the lines: Candidates from both pro-legal pot parties picked up consequential shares of the vote in a number of close races in 2020. They appeared to have less of an impact this year.

What to watch: Top legislative Democrats have signaled interest in pursuing full legalization this year, though it's unclear if they have the votes to pass a bill given their narrow majority in the Senate.