Stillwater eyes paid parking spots on Main Street

Stillwater is weighing whether to start charging for parking along the border city's busy Main Street, The Pioneer Press reports.

State of play: About 75% of the roughly 2,000 parking spots in downtown Stillwater are free, City Council Member David Junker told The Pioneer Press.

Under one proposal to charge for parking on and east of Main Street, the share of free spots would drop to 60%. Several lots west of Main Street would remain free.

What they're saying: A commission studying downtown parking says the change could help pay for street maintenance and lead to more turnover and availability during peak traffic times.

What's next: The commission will present to the council on Dec. 6.