2 hours ago - News

Stillwater eyes paid parking spots on Main Street

Torey Van Oot
stillwater

Photo: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Stillwater is weighing whether to start charging for parking along the border city's busy Main Street, The Pioneer Press reports.

State of play: About 75% of the roughly 2,000 parking spots in downtown Stillwater are free, City Council Member David Junker told The Pioneer Press.

  • Under one proposal to charge for parking on and east of Main Street, the share of free spots would drop to 60%. Several lots west of Main Street would remain free.

What they're saying: A commission studying downtown parking says the change could help pay for street maintenance and lead to more turnover and availability during peak traffic times.

What's next: The commission will present to the council on Dec. 6.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more