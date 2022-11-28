🍴 The owners of Mediterranean Cruise Cafe in Burnsville have applied to open a new cafe and food manufacturing facility in Minneapolis called Baba’s, according to city documents.

You may recognize the name from its State Fair stand and grocery store hummus line.

Baba’s owners did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.

💸 Vann, the Spring Park fine dining restaurant by James Beard-nominated chef Erik Skaar, is in danger of closing. It’s raising funds to help stay open through the winter.

🍕 OG ZAZA, a “New-Haven”-style pizza place, opened in Potluck Food Hall in Roseville last week. Its other location is inside Ties Rooftop and Lounge in downtown Minneapolis.

🧑‍🍳 Borough and Parlour Bar in North Loop have a new chef. William Karon — who previously worked at St. Genevieve, Kado no Mise and Burch Steak — will switch up the Borough menu by adding South American-inspired dishes.

🍨 After closing its scoop shops in 2020, Izzy’s Ice Cream has gone out of business. The Minneapolis-based brand shut down production of its packaged pints last month.

⛔ Pay-what-you-can cafe Provision Community Restaurant is permanently closed. It’s now focusing efforts on supporting neighborhood shelters, it announced last week.