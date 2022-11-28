Restaurant roundup: Izzy's gone, Parlour's new chef and more
🍴 The owners of Mediterranean Cruise Cafe in Burnsville have applied to open a new cafe and food manufacturing facility in Minneapolis called Baba’s, according to city documents.
- You may recognize the name from its State Fair stand and grocery store hummus line.
- Baba’s owners did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.
💸 Vann, the Spring Park fine dining restaurant by James Beard-nominated chef Erik Skaar, is in danger of closing. It’s raising funds to help stay open through the winter.
🍕 OG ZAZA, a “New-Haven”-style pizza place, opened in Potluck Food Hall in Roseville last week. Its other location is inside Ties Rooftop and Lounge in downtown Minneapolis.
🧑🍳 Borough and Parlour Bar in North Loop have a new chef. William Karon — who previously worked at St. Genevieve, Kado no Mise and Burch Steak — will switch up the Borough menu by adding South American-inspired dishes.
🍨 After closing its scoop shops in 2020, Izzy’s Ice Cream has gone out of business. The Minneapolis-based brand shut down production of its packaged pints last month.
⛔ Pay-what-you-can cafe Provision Community Restaurant is permanently closed. It’s now focusing efforts on supporting neighborhood shelters, it announced last week.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.