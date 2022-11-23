New publication looks to boost coverage in Minnesota's Iron Range
A new independent news outlet covering the Iron Range debuted this month.
The big picture: Iron Range Today, launched by veteran reporters Jerry Burnes and Leah Ryan, joins a growing number of digital publications seeking to fill a void created by cutbacks in local news.
State of play: The Twin Cities is still home to a relatively strong local media scene, as newcomers such as the Sahan Journal, Racket and Southwest Voices join the Star Tribune and other established outlets.
- But cuts and closures in Greater Minnesota threaten to leave residents less informed about news and trends shaping vast swaths of the state.
What they're saying: Burnes, a Mesabi Tribune alum, told Axios that he'll focus on the stories with impact that other local outlets don't have as much bandwidth to pursue.
- "That's the gap I really want to try to fill, to get those deeper dives into the stories ... and help people understand what's happening in their community," he said.
What to expect: Coverage of politics, mining and the local lifestyle scene that goes beyond the daily headlines.
- The flow of content will be slow to start. Burnes is keeping his day job working in communications for an energy cooperative.
What's next: A newsletter and a potential kickstarter fundraising campaign.
