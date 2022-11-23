2 hours ago - News

New publication looks to boost coverage in Minnesota's Iron Range

Torey Van Oot
iron range today

Expect a slow flow of content to start. Screenshot via Iron Range Today.

A new independent news outlet covering the Iron Range debuted this month.

The big picture: Iron Range Today, launched by veteran reporters Jerry Burnes and Leah Ryan, joins a growing number of digital publications seeking to fill a void created by cutbacks in local news.

State of play: The Twin Cities is still home to a relatively strong local media scene, as newcomers such as the Sahan Journal, Racket and Southwest Voices join the Star Tribune and other established outlets.

  • But cuts and closures in Greater Minnesota threaten to leave residents less informed about news and trends shaping vast swaths of the state.

What they're saying: Burnes, a Mesabi Tribune alum, told Axios that he'll focus on the stories with impact that other local outlets don't have as much bandwidth to pursue.

  • "That's the gap I really want to try to fill, to get those deeper dives into the stories ... and help people understand what's happening in their community," he said.

What to expect: Coverage of politics, mining and the local lifestyle scene that goes beyond the daily headlines.

  • The flow of content will be slow to start. Burnes is keeping his day job working in communications for an energy cooperative.

What's next: A newsletter and a potential kickstarter fundraising campaign.

