Expect a slow flow of content to start. Screenshot via Iron Range Today.

A new independent news outlet covering the Iron Range debuted this month.

The big picture: Iron Range Today, launched by veteran reporters Jerry Burnes and Leah Ryan, joins a growing number of digital publications seeking to fill a void created by cutbacks in local news.

State of play: The Twin Cities is still home to a relatively strong local media scene, as newcomers such as the Sahan Journal, Racket and Southwest Voices join the Star Tribune and other established outlets.

But cuts and closures in Greater Minnesota threaten to leave residents less informed about news and trends shaping vast swaths of the state.

What they're saying: Burnes, a Mesabi Tribune alum, told Axios that he'll focus on the stories with impact that other local outlets don't have as much bandwidth to pursue.

"That's the gap I really want to try to fill, to get those deeper dives into the stories ... and help people understand what's happening in their community," he said.

What to expect: Coverage of politics, mining and the local lifestyle scene that goes beyond the daily headlines.

The flow of content will be slow to start. Burnes is keeping his day job working in communications for an energy cooperative.

What's next: A newsletter and a potential kickstarter fundraising campaign.