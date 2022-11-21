49 mins ago - News
Thanksgiving travel: Busy week expected at MSP Airport
It's going to be a busy week at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
The big picture: Officials expect passenger volumes over the Thanksgiving travel period to equal or surpass last year.
Zoom in: Wednesday will be the busiest departure day of the holiday period with more than 32,300 passengers projected to be screened at MSP’s security checkpoints.
- Sunday is anticipated to be the second busiest day, with more than 32,200 passengers.
Be aware: The Metropolitan Airports Commission says to expect more congestion on roads around the airport.
- Officials recommend arriving two hours before domestic flights and three hours ahead of international departures.
