It's going to be a busy week at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The big picture: Officials expect passenger volumes over the Thanksgiving travel period to equal or surpass last year.

Zoom in: Wednesday will be the busiest departure day of the holiday period with more than 32,300 passengers projected to be screened at MSP’s security checkpoints.

Sunday is anticipated to be the second busiest day, with more than 32,200 passengers.

Be aware: The Metropolitan Airports Commission says to expect more congestion on roads around the airport.