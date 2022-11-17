Where to watch the World Cup in the Twin Cities

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Sunday and Twin Cities fans have plenty of places to watch.

What’s new: A law passed this year allows Minnesota establishments to expand hours exclusively for World Cup matches, which kick off as early as 4am local time.

Here’s where to watch:

Makwa Coffee: Fans looking for an alcohol-free venue can watch Team USA at the Roseville coffee shop. Stop by on Nov. 25 for face painting and World Cup sticker trades.

Black Hart of Saint Paul: The LGBTQ+ soccer bar is showing all 64 matches. Alcohol will be served throughout the day, and there’s a quiet room in the back for remote workers.

Allianz Field: Minnesota United headquarters is hosting watch parties for every Team USA match, plus the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

Tom’s Watch Bar: Though it hasn’t posted the schedule yet, the new “super sports bar” will be broadcasting matches on some of its 120+ screens.

Brit’s Pub: To prepare for crowds, the Minneapolis bar is selling $10 “guaranteed admission” tickets for Team USA games. The rest of the matches are first-come, first-served.

La Doña Cervecería: The Latinx brewery is broadcasting matches almost every day as early as 9:30am, starting Nov. 20. Free WiFi for remote workers.

Ninth Street Soccer and Coffee: Play indoor pickup soccer games and watch Team USA matches at the Marcy Holmes coffee house.

Merlins Rest: The downtown Minneapolis Irish Pub is showing almost every game after 7am starting Nov. 20, including one on Thanksgiving Day.

Eastlake Craft Brewery: The Midtown Global Market brewery will broadcast games every day next week, excluding Thanksgiving, starting at 10am.

Utepils Brewing: The Northeast Minneapolis taproom has watch parties almost every day starting Nov. 21, plus complimentary snacks in partnership with MPLS City Soccer.