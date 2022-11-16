The redevelopment of the North Minneapolis riverfront is taking big steps forward.

What's happening: Crews have demolished most of the old structures and ripped out railroad tracks in preparation for $350 million worth of development on the 48-acre former Upper Harbor Terminal.

Now developers are seeking planning commission approvals for individual projects.

Why it matters: The project will improve access to the river, provide funding for the North Minneapolis community and bring jobs, entertainment and housing to the city.

Zoom in: First Avenue has submitted new renderings for the 8,000-person amphitheater that would anchor the development. The renderings differ from early iterations, which had more structured levels of seating.

The perimeter of the amphitheater would be lined with shipping containers that would serve as concessions stands, according to the plans.

Construction is expected to begin this spring, with completion in early summer 2024, according to a city memo. Concerts would start that summer as well.

Details: That's not all that's moving ahead.

Construction on 20 acres of parkland is also expected to begin in the spring, with completion in 2024 or early 2025.

Plans call for trails, a large lawn, a public plaza, picnic pavilions, docks and a boat landing.

Yes, and: Master developer United Properties has submitted plans for the first multifamily housing project — a six-level building with 212 units, 9,300 square feet of commercial space and 283 parking stalls.

The earliest construction on that building could start is fall of 2024, according to the memo.

What's ahead: Planning commissioners will get informal presentations of the projects at a Thursday meeting.