Upper Harbor development comes into focus
The redevelopment of the North Minneapolis riverfront is taking big steps forward.
What's happening: Crews have demolished most of the old structures and ripped out railroad tracks in preparation for $350 million worth of development on the 48-acre former Upper Harbor Terminal.
- Now developers are seeking planning commission approvals for individual projects.
Why it matters: The project will improve access to the river, provide funding for the North Minneapolis community and bring jobs, entertainment and housing to the city.
Zoom in: First Avenue has submitted new renderings for the 8,000-person amphitheater that would anchor the development. The renderings differ from early iterations, which had more structured levels of seating.
- The perimeter of the amphitheater would be lined with shipping containers that would serve as concessions stands, according to the plans.
- Construction is expected to begin this spring, with completion in early summer 2024, according to a city memo. Concerts would start that summer as well.
Details: That's not all that's moving ahead.
- Construction on 20 acres of parkland is also expected to begin in the spring, with completion in 2024 or early 2025.
- Plans call for trails, a large lawn, a public plaza, picnic pavilions, docks and a boat landing.
Yes, and: Master developer United Properties has submitted plans for the first multifamily housing project — a six-level building with 212 units, 9,300 square feet of commercial space and 283 parking stalls.
- The earliest construction on that building could start is fall of 2024, according to the memo.
What's ahead: Planning commissioners will get informal presentations of the projects at a Thursday meeting.
