10 Twin Cities holiday markets to shop this season

European Christmas Market at Union Depot has a wide variety of crafts from around the world. Photo courtesy of Union Depot

Holiday markets are popping up across the metro. Check out our list of where you can find unique gifts this season.

AppleHouse Holiday Boutique: The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s market features plenty of seasonal foods, including apples, pumpkins and gourds. The boutique is a mile away from the Arb, entry is free.

Open through Dec. 20 at 7485 Rolling Acres Rd., Victoria.

Dayton’s Winter Maker’s Market: Holiday displays and winter markets return to the downtown Minneapolis department store. The 65 vendors are open daily through Christmas, with some extra hours through Jan. 13.

Open Nov. 17 through Jan. 13 at 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Keg and Case Market: The St. Paul food hall and shopping center hosts a holiday market Wednesdays through Sundays until Christmas.

Open Nov. 19 through Dec. 23 at 928 W. 7th St., St. Paul.

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt: The open-air market brings German Christmas traditions back to the west metro. Tickets are $5 and kids 12 and under are free.

Open Nov. 25 at 249 Water St., Excelsior.

Holidazzle: The annual Minneapolis festival includes a weekend market in Loring Park alongside several food trucks.

Open Nov. 25 through Dec. 18 at 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

European Christmas Market: The indoor/outdoor market at St. Paul’s Union Depot has a wide variety of handmade crafts from local and international vendors.

Open Nov. 25 through Dec.18 at 240 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

The Winter Markets at Viking Lakes: The Minnesota Vikings campus in Eagan is hosting its first holiday market with 20+ vendors, live music and holiday cocktails.

Open Nov. 26 through Dec. 18 at 730 Vikings Pkwy., Eagan.

Julmarknad: The Scandinavian marketplace at the American Swedish Institute features over 60 regional artists and gifts from the museum’s Jul Shop.

Open Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 at 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

The Northern Express: The Excelsior winter festival at Camp Fire includes a full holiday gift market, plus reindeer, Santa visits and a Christmas tree forest. Tickets start at $15.

Open Dec. 3 through Dec.18 at 3300 Tanadoona Dr., Excelsior.

Queer Holiday Market: Lush Lounge and Theater hosts a dozen LGBTQ+ makers and a photo op with Drag Santa. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The Aliveness Project, a local nonprofit working to end HIV in Minnesota.