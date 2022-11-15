Khyber Pass Cafe will become cocktail lounge and restaurant
A new restaurant and cocktail bar is set to replace the recently shuttered Khyber Pass Cafe.
Driving the news: On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council will consider expediting a liquor license for Bar Cart Lounge and Restaurant, a new concept created in partnership with Khyber's original owners.
- Ralena Young — a beverage director at several suburban restaurants including Tequila Butcher, Whiskey Inferno and Volstead House — will be involved in operating the space.
What they're saying: At an October community meeting, Young said to expect a menu that is "as chef driven as it is cocktail driven."
What to watch: The restaurant plans to do "mini pop-up menus" with the original owners, Young told The Macalester-Groveland Community Council.
- If the liquor license request is approved, the new spot could open for dinner service "around the holidays."
Of note: Young confirmed the plans to Axios on Monday, but was not available to comment further.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.