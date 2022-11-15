The former Khyber Pass Cafe (left) on Grand Avenue. Photo: Google Maps

A new restaurant and cocktail bar is set to replace the recently shuttered Khyber Pass Cafe.

Driving the news: On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council will consider expediting a liquor license for Bar Cart Lounge and Restaurant, a new concept created in partnership with Khyber's original owners.

Ralena Young — a beverage director at several suburban restaurants including Tequila Butcher, Whiskey Inferno and Volstead House — will be involved in operating the space.

What they're saying: At an October community meeting, Young said to expect a menu that is "as chef driven as it is cocktail driven."

What to watch: The restaurant plans to do "mini pop-up menus" with the original owners, Young told The Macalester-Groveland Community Council.

If the liquor license request is approved, the new spot could open for dinner service "around the holidays."

Of note: Young confirmed the plans to Axios on Monday, but was not available to comment further.