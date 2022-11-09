Minnesota Democrats are poised to win majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature in Tuesday's midterms.

The big picture: The victories, along with Gov. Tim Walz's re-election, give Democrats full control of both the state's governing branches.

Why it matters: The next Legislature and governor will decide how to spend the state's record multi-billion dollar surplus as part of the budget process.

The "trifecta" could also give Democrats an opportunity to pass priority bills that faced opposition under the politically divided Legislature.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said early Wednesday that schools, gun violence and climate change will be on the agenda.

State of play: House Democrats are on track to retain their majority, while results show the Senate DFL poised to flip the chamber to win a narrow, 34-33 edge.

While some races remain close and could be subject to recount requests, GOP leaders in both chambers conceded by Wednesday morning.

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said in a statement that it "does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate."

The Associated Press has not yet called some close races, including those that will determine Senate control.

Zoom out: Polling and political headwinds had pointed to a good night for Republicans.

But Minnesota Democrats, like many of their counterparts across the country, fared better than many political handicappers and insiders expected.

Flashback: The last time Democrats had a trifecta was the 2013-2014 session.

Of note: All 201 state legislative seats were on Tuesday's ballot following the decennial redistricting process.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.