Minnesota Democrats are poised to win majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature in Tuesday's midterms.
The big picture: The victories, along with Gov. Tim Walz's re-election, give Democrats full control of both the state's governing branches.
Why it matters: The next Legislature and governor will decide how to spend the state's record multi-billion dollar surplus as part of the budget process.
- The "trifecta" could also give Democrats an opportunity to pass priority bills that faced opposition under the politically divided Legislature.
- House Speaker Melissa Hortman said early Wednesday that schools, gun violence and climate change will be on the agenda.
State of play: House Democrats are on track to retain their majority, while results show the Senate DFL poised to flip the chamber to win a narrow, 34-33 edge.
- While some races remain close and could be subject to recount requests, GOP leaders in both chambers conceded by Wednesday morning.
- Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller said in a statement that it "does not look like Senate Republicans will maintain control of the Senate."
- The Associated Press has not yet called some close races, including those that will determine Senate control.
Zoom out: Polling and political headwinds had pointed to a good night for Republicans.
- But Minnesota Democrats, like many of their counterparts across the country, fared better than many political handicappers and insiders expected.
Flashback: The last time Democrats had a trifecta was the 2013-2014 session.
Of note: All 201 state legislative seats were on Tuesday's ballot following the decennial redistricting process.
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
