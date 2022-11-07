Graphic: Axios Visuals

We love to laugh! The final four flicks in our Minnesota-made movie bracket are at least partially comedies.

The contenders: "Fargo," "Airport," "Grumpy Old Men" and "Mighty Ducks."

Of note: "Airport" scored a major upset over "A Simple Plan." Nick is wondering if some of you have mistaken "Airport" — a 1970 movie starring Burt Lancaster filmed at MSP Airport— with the 1980s comedy "Airplane!" starring Leslie Nielsen and filmed in L.A.

Vote here in round 3.