2 hours ago - News
Minnesota movie bracket reaches final four
We love to laugh! The final four flicks in our Minnesota-made movie bracket are at least partially comedies.
The contenders: "Fargo," "Airport," "Grumpy Old Men" and "Mighty Ducks."
Of note: "Airport" scored a major upset over "A Simple Plan." Nick is wondering if some of you have mistaken "Airport" — a 1970 movie starring Burt Lancaster filmed at MSP Airport— with the 1980s comedy "Airplane!" starring Leslie Nielsen and filmed in L.A.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.