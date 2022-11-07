2 hours ago - News

Minnesota movie bracket reaches final four

Nick Halter
Graphic: Axios Visuals
Graphic: Axios Visuals

We love to laugh! The final four flicks in our Minnesota-made movie bracket are at least partially comedies.

The contenders: "Fargo," "Airport," "Grumpy Old Men" and "Mighty Ducks."

Of note: "Airport" scored a major upset over "A Simple Plan." Nick is wondering if some of you have mistaken "Airport" — a 1970 movie starring Burt Lancaster filmed at MSP Airport— with the 1980s comedy "Airplane!" starring Leslie Nielsen and filmed in L.A.

Vote here in round 3.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more