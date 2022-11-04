Art Attack and Day of the Dead: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🖌 The Indigenous Art Showcase, spotlighting 11 Native artists’ work across all mediums, debuts Friday in the Friedli Gallery in St. Paul. The opening reception is free, registration requested.

🎨 The annual Art Attack is back. Visitors can explore four stories of art studios, galleries and more for free in the Northrup King Building in Minneapolis or sign up for a hands-on workshop led by resident artists.

🎭 Celebrate Day of the Dead at the 10th annual Festival de las Calaveras, a Latinx arts and music festival in Minneapolis. Programming runs all week, with a kick-off concert Saturday night. Free.

💃 Take a dance lesson, shop women-owned businesses or have your face painted at Día de los Muertos Festival at La Doña Cervecería on Saturday. Daytime entry is free, but the concert at 6pm is $10.

🛩️ Thrifty Traveler University, an all-day crash course on how to travel cheap by the Twin Cities-based site, is Saturday in downtown Minneapolis. $125 for the day.

🌈 “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness is performing at the Orpheum Theater in Minneapolis on Saturday. Expect on-stage gymnastics, comedy and queer joy. $39+

🎶 Attention, Swifties: AxeBridge Wine Company is hosting a Taylor Swift rooftop brunch on Sunday in North Loop. The $45 includes breakfast, bottomless mimosas and the pain of knowing you probably won’t get those tour tickets.